Pakistan has reported 89 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 423,179. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,487 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,885 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 186,212 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 124,191 in Punjab, 50,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33,061 in Islamabad, 17,501 in Balochistan, 7,390 in Azad Kashmir and 4,746 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,218 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,060 in Sindh, 1,419 in KP, 341 in Islamabad, 182 in Azad Kashmir, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,827,852 coronavirus tests and 33,610 in the last 24 hours. 370,474 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,486 patients are in critical condition.