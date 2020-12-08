Share:

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday said that coronavirus positivity rate has climbed to 8.58 percent in Pakistan with highest positivity ratio being observed in Karachi at 21.80%.

As per NCOC, the positivity rate in Azad Kashmir is at 9.77 with Mirpur standing at 18.31pc and Muzaffarabad at 16pc.

Positivity ratio in Balochistan stands at 8.68 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan 2.78 percent, Islamabad 4.88 percent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9.67 percent.

Punjab’s coronavirus positivity reaches 4% with Lahore at 5.98%, Rawalpindi 8.51%, Faisalabad 3.73% and Multan 2.38.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 89 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 423,179. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,487.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,885 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 186,212 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 124,191 in Punjab, 50,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33,061 in Islamabad, 17,501 in Balochistan, 7,390 in Azad Kashmir and 4,746 in Gilgit-Baltistan.