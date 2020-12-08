Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen ® Asim Salim Bajwa has said that the CPEC Authority was committed to ensuring that CPEC projects are completed on time. He said this during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here yesterday.

The CPEC Authority chief hoped that the 10th JCC, likely to be held in near future, will create more economic opportunities and contribute to further expansion of CPEC projects.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would welcome relocation of industry from China and in this regard will institute a regime that could encourage inflow of Chinese investments to Pakistan.

It was also reiterated in the meeting that post-COVID-19, through collective efforts of China and Pakistan, CPEC would become the hub for the regional trade and connectivity and will deepen people-to-people exchanges at a wider level.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Pakistan and China are firmly committed to the timely completion of the CPEC projects and making it a high-quality demonstration project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He maintained that CPEC energy and infrastructure projects had created thousands of jobs and had boosted industrial growth and productivity.

It testified to the fact that CPEC’s contribution to strengthen Pakistan’s economic landscape has been real and substantial, he emphasized.

The foreign secretary underlined that Pakistan’s focus in the next Phase of CPEC was on industrialization and socio-economic development, areas that will create vast job and growth opportunities for the common people. Three out of the nine CPEC SEZs, namely Rashakai, Dhabeji and Allama Iqbal, have been prioritized and Pakistan would welcome foreign direct investment in those projects.

The Foreign Secretary underlined that the government was particularly focused on strengthening agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China. In this regard, a plan of action, detailing the contours of this collaboration, was already being discussed between the two governments.

The foreign secretary hoped that the plan of action will be expeditiously implemented.