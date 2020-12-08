Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Lahore will give verdict on December 13 that days of the ‘fake’ government are numbered.

Addressing a rally at Daroghawala as part of invitation campaign for participation in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting at historic Minar-e-Pakistan Ground next Sunday, she expressed hope that people from all walks of life would come out despite hurdles to send the present regime packing. Maryam Nawaz kicked off mobilisation campaign by leading a caravan of vehicles from Jati Umra to Quaid-i-Azam interchange.

PML-N workers showered rose petals on vehicle of Maryam Nawaz. She addressed rallies at Daroghawala, Shalamar Chowk, Cup Store, Badami Bagh and Shahdara. Maryam Nawaz chided Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement that FIRs would be registered against those who would provide chairs for PDM rally.

“I named Imran Khan as Tabedar Khan. He (PM) has talked about not putting hurdles in PDM rally but warned of lodging FIRs against those who would provide chairs. He (PM) and his stooges know that PDM rally will be held at all costs. The party workers do not need chairs to sit in the rally. People of Lahore will come out like those in Multan despite hurdles to give verdict that days of fake government are numbered,” she said, adding, she had come to invite people personally.

PML-N MNA Ch Hamid Hameed submits his resignation to party leadership

“When Lahore speaks, the whole Pakistan speaks,” she said, adding, people have won the struggle and the victory declaration will come on December 13.

Former Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq warned the government not to come in the PDM way, as the caravan of Maryam Nawaz will reach Minar-e-Pakistan at all cost. He asked the people to join December 13 rally to get rid of lawlessness, inflation, poverty and unemployment. Meanwhile, PML-N MNA from Sargodha Chaudhry Hamid Hameed submitted his resignation to party leadership.

Hamid Hameed said that the decision to tender resignations was taken in the meeting chaired by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. “I am with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and will remain with party leadership,” he said.

“The sitting government has become a burden on the country and the nation,” he said.