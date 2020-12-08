Share:

NAUSHEROFERROZE - District Election Commissioner (DEC) Azhar Hussain Taanvri on Monday presided over a meeting regarding national voters day. He said that number of registered voters was 854,715 including 470,574 male and 384,141 female voters. DEC said number of female voters was less than 10% male voters.

He appealed to members of the district voters education committee to ensure registration of female voters in their relevant constituencies.

He asked youth to get a computerized national identity card (CNIC) after attaining the age of 18 years and ensure registration of their vote on permanent and present address.

Assistant director NADRA zone Abdi Hussain Taanvri, DEO education secondary Noor Ahmed Solangi, deputy director social welfare Muhammad Saleem Khanzada, members district voters education committee, Shahar Bano, Ghulam Murtaza Arain and others were also present on the occasion.