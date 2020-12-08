Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of lawyers led by prominent social worker and President Pakistan Centre for Law and Society (PCLS), Barrister Nudra B. Abdel Majeed Mian called on Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Ashfaq Ahmad Khan in his office on Monday. Advocate Ahsan Khalid, Advocate Salma Qazi were included in the delegation.

It was urged in the meeting to increase mutual coordination and cooperation in the fields of law reforms and legislation to ensure prompt justice to the citizens. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Police and lawyers community has always been at one page to provide promote justice to the sufferers. Ashfaq Khan lauded the efforts and pivotal role of lawyers community for supremacy of Constitution and rule of law in the country.

Barrister Nudra B said that PCLS has been struggling hard with other stake holders of society including Police Department for law reforms and improve legislation in social sector.

She appreciated the concrete efforts and personal interest of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan to maintain permanent peace, control crimes and provide safety as well as security to the citizens in mega city of Lahore with its huge population of one crore and 25 million with limited resources.

Barrister Nudra B further said that foreign investment has enhanced including CPEC development projects in Lahore due to its emerging status as a more safe and peaceful city due to the efforts of Lahore Police using reform based technologies and smart policing. The confidence of overseas Pakistani community has also been restored particularly after the timely action of Lahore Police against land grabbers.

The delegation also visited the Operations ( Ops) Room of DIG Operations Lahore Office as well as Police Facilitation Centre Grater Iqbal Park.

Barrister Nudra inspected the monitoring and control system of Ops room and highly commended the latest technologies introduced by Lahore Police in its monitoring and evaluation system.

She also expressed her great pleasure during her visit of Police Facilitation Centre Grater Iqbal Park and said that she felt much pleased and proud for Lahore Police for its state-of-the-art police related 14 quality civic services being provided to the citizens in given timeline at the centre.