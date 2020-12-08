Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday chaired the apex committee meeting at his office on Monday. It was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj Gen Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Amir Majeed and high ranking military officials. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS and medical experts also attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed serious concern over non-implementation of corona SOPs and agreed to make concerted efforts for its effective implementation.

The participants agreed on the point that strict action will have to be taken if the same situation persists and the military, as well as civil administration will jointly continue striving for saving lives. Resources will be fully utilized for the treatment of corona patients, it decided. The meeting resolved to ensure strict compliance of facemasks at public places and offices and legal action will be initiated in case of any violation. It also dilated upon the proposal of imposing fine over SOPs’ violation at public places and decided to implement closure-timings of markets and bazaars.

Corona SOPs will be implemented without putting an end to economic activities. The meeting decided to further limit public movement in the areas where smart and micro lockdown is imposed.

The CM stated the number of patients has been dangerously increased and the government wants to overcome the second wave by ensuring compliance of SOPs. Necessary restrictions have been imposed keeping in view the economic problems of the working class, he added. He informed that the government was giving attention to providing facilities for the treatment of corona patients in the hospitals and added that HDUs have been reactivated in teaching hospitals along with reopening of the field hospital in Expo Centre. The Health Department has been provided funds and the decisions of the apex committee will be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Corps Commander Majid Ehsan expressed the commitment to continue cooperation with the Punjab government for dealing with the corona challenges.

The collective efforts will be made more efficient as protection of public lives is more important. Overcoming the second corona phase is a national challenge and Armed Forces are standing with the civil administration for the protection of human lives, he continued. The CM and other participants also paid tributes to the services of Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan for overcoming corona and other challenges. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health told that the current corona situation is equivalent to the level of June 2020 and the Punjab government provided 207 new ventilators along with improving necessary facilities in the hospitals.

PDM conspiring to interrupt

development process: Buzdar

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, assembly members Karamat Khokar, Nazir Chohan, Nadeem Bara, president PTI (Central Punjab) Ejaz Ch and Ejaz Minhas of good governance committee met with the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the CM asked the parliamentarians to keep a close liaison with the people and strive hard to solve their problems.

The public problems will be solved in consultation with the parliamentarians and the government will provide due rights to the citizens, he added.

Large development projects are going to be started and the government will take every possible step to solve the problems of the citizens. The CM vowed that the government will respond to negative politics by serving the masses.

Corps Commander Lahore calls on CM

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan held a farewell meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The CM paid tributes to the services of Lt Gen Majid Ehsan as Corps Commander Lahore and expressed good wishes for his future responsibilities.

The nation is proud of the Armed Forces which have written a new history of maintaining peace in the country.

The peace has been restored due to the precious blood of the martyrs, he added. Excellent support was extended during the corona pandemic and work is done while maintaining best coordination between the government and the military leadership, the CM added.

CM to chair cabinet meeting today

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 38th Provincial Cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at his office to discuss the 28-point agenda.