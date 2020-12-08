Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Sikandar Sultan has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a constitutional and autonomous body and its responsibility is to hold free and fair elections. Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the National Voters Day, CEC Raja Sikandar said that celebrating National Voters Day meant to spread awareness among people regarding their right to vote and other constitutional rights. He stated that the motive behind celebrating 7th December as voter’s day was to get masses engaged in process of election as it was their legal and constitutional right. Talking about the efforts and hard work of the ECP for registration of new voters, the CEC said that total number of registered voters had increased from 112 million to 115 million; adding that according to the Article 219, 140(A) of the Constitution of Pakistan and Election Act, 2017, it was duty of the ECP to hold local government elections across the country. He stated that they had completed all preparations for elections and the commission was in regular contact with NCOC as in the light of the decision of NCOC, the elections had been postponed till January 31 due to outbreak of Covid-19. He also informed the voters that registered voters across the country could get their vote’s information by texting the National Identity Card number to 8300. Later on, the CEC also inaugurated a help-line for the voters in order to facilitate the masses directly and resolve their issues with no delay in process.