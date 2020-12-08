Share:

ISLAMABAD-Faysal Quraishi is a Pakistani actor, producer and television host. He appears in Pakistani television dramas, reality shows and films, and is one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actors. He is widely regarded as a fine actor due to his diverse roles and versatility. He first gained recognition for playing the leading role of Boota in television series Boota from Toba Tek Singh (1999).

From 2016 to 2019, he hosted the morning show Salam Zindagi on ARY Zindagi. He also turned producer in 2017 with the production house Connect Studios. Recently, he done his fashion shoot for winter season with the photographer Jaffer Hasan. Makeup & grooming was done by Sajid’s Salon.