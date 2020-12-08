Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the PDM politics of rallies is playing an important role in the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Imran Khan was never blackmailed by the opposition and he will not be blackmailed in the future as well. Narendra Modi is a murderer of minorities and peace. History will never forgive him. Pakistan is providing protection and religious freedom to minorities according to the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He was addressing a cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of Christmas at Governor’s House Lahore on Monday and was talking to the media. Governor Punjab said that ever since the PTI government has come to power, we have ensured the protection of the lives and property of the minorities.

The religious freedom of the minorities in Pakistan is unparalleled in the world.

Governor Punjab strongly condemned the atrocities committed against Kashmiris and other minorities in India, including Muslims, saying that minorities in India have become completely insecure. He said that the RSS terrorists are committing massacres with the support of police and other authorities but the world has become a silent spectator which is condemnable. He said that there was no doubt that peace in the region would remain a dream till the Kashmir issue is resolved and the minorities living in India is protected from the terrorism of Modi led government.

Replying to questions of the journalists, the Governor Punjab said that the Opposition parties were stubbornly holding rallies due to which the corona in Lahore was definitely intensified and it is due to those political parties, who are holding rallies despite corona spike. He said that Imran Khan is doing politics of principle and vision and no one could blackmail him.