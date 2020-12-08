Share:

Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi Qureshi

Fahreddin Pasha served as the last Ottoman Governor of Medina from 1916 to 1919. He is remembered for his services to Islam.

Also called Fakhri Pasha, he bravely defended the ‘City of the Prophet’ against the Arab attacks spearheaded by the British spy-arsonist T. E. Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia).

At the end of World War I, Pasha received orders from the Turkish military high command to surrender. He did not.

One morning after Fajr prayers, Pasha gathered his soldiers in the Masjid-e-Nabvi. He gave them an impassioned speech. He stressed that he had the honour to see the Prophet in a dream. He clearly hinted that he had received instructions. The general directed the Ottoman soldiers to fight on gallantly.

Pasha also organised a strategy. He transported the holy relics of Islam from Medina to Istanbul. All these, it is said, among others, included the holy asaa, garments and footwear of the Prophet. And, and even the copy of the Quran, which was being recited by Caliph Usman at the time of his shahadat in June 656 AD. In all, more than 500 relics are said to have been safely transported to Turkey.

Once this monumental task had been successfully accomplished, Fakhri Pasha honourably surrendered to the enemy. He was taken to Egypt; later he was allowed to proceed to Ankara.

In 1922, Fakhri Pasha was appointed Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan. From Kabul, he used to visit Peshawar in modern day Pakistan. Not for sightseeing, but to understand the Muslim mindset that has always pulsated in support of Istanbul.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and the Johar brothers held Ottomans in high esteem. So did the common Muslim in South Asia.

Before British India, for more than 800 years Hindustan was ‘Muslim India.’ Almost each and every powerful Muslim Emperor of Hindustan, established his legitimacy on the throne of Delhi only after having received a formal decree of approval from the Ottoman Sultan in Istanbul. This aspect of history had always attracted Ambassador Pasha’s attention. Pasha also noted with interest that the Muslim notables in the subcontinent, wore fez (Turkish cap), which was reflective of their love for Turkey.

Pasha was born in 1868 in modern day Bulgaria. Pasha died in 1948 in modern day Turkey. His foes respected him. So did the British who called him, ‘The Tiger of the Desert.’

Had Fakhri Pasha not transported the holy relics to Istanbul, these, including the Quran of Caliph Usman, would have been available not in Topkapi, Istanbul, but in the British Museum, London.

During his time, Fakhri Pasha was loved by the citizens of Medina. Today, he is loved in Muslim history.

Allah has His mysterious ways, to protect His religion the way He desires.

(Derived from the book ‘The Greatest Man in History is Muhammad PBUH’ by Ambassador Afrasiab, page 451, Jellyman New Zealand publication, Wellington, 4th print, 2020. ISBN 978-969-9837-04-3)

–The writer is former Ambassador of

Pakistan.