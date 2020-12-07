Share:

Accra-Ghanaians voted Monday in an election seen as a close fight between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his longtime rival John Mahama, vying to lead the country long viewed a beacon of stability in a troubled region.

From the oceanside capital Accra to the northern city of Tamale, voters lined up at polling stations at the crack of dawn to pick a president among 12 candidates and members of parliament for 275 constituencies.

Crowds cheered and chanted “four more years!” as the incumbent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cast his vote in Kyebi, a town in the eastern region. “I’m feeling fine, happy that the process is going well and peacefully,” 76-year-old Akufo-Addo said.

A November survey by the University of Ghana put Akufo-Addo ahead with 51.7 percent of support, while Ghanaian pollster Ben Ephson estimated the incumbent would garner 52.6 percent.

His challenger Mahama, 62, of the National Democratic Congress party (NDC) was surrounded by his supporters as he voted in Bole, in the northern Savannah Region.

A few polling stations opened late and long queues were seen by AFP journalists in Accra, with voters waiting for hours in the glaring sun.

But by midday, election observers had signalled no major incidents across the 38,000 polling stations, which will remain open until 1700 GMT.

“It’s too early to make an assessment, but I understand there have been a few hitches,” Mahama said after casting his vote.

“I hope that there will be no incidents and I hope that voting will go smoothly,” he added. The duo have faced each other at the ballot box twice before. Mahama was president for four years until 2016, when his rival succeeded him.

Key issues in this year’s vote include unemployment, infrastructure, education and health.

Graft allegations

Ghana has made giant strides over the past two decades, becoming the world’s second-largest cocoa-producing country, but many still live in extreme poverty with scarce access to clean water or electricity.

Growth in the nation of 30 million people, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to fall this year to 0.9 percent -- its lowest in three decades -- according to the International Monetary Fund.

At the Bawalshie primary school in a wealthy neighbourhood of Accra, 47-year-old businessman Ben Nikoi said he was voting for “a change of government,” adding: “I want more improvements.”

But Vida Agyakumaa, 44, who works at the forestry commission, said she was backing the incumbent.

“We don’t want change. We need (President) Nana because of free education. We want him to win.”

Akufo-Addo has been given high marks for his handling of the pandemic and his record on free education and improving access to electricity.

But he has disappointed some with his performance on tackling graft -- the key issue on which he was elected four years ago.

However Mahama has found it hard to highlight this, as he himself left office under a cloud of corruption allegations.