LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said on Monday that the performance assessment of every district shall be made on cumulative number of patients at all facilities. She was chairing a meeting to review the performance of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday. Present in the meeting were Secretary P&SH Captain (retired), Usman Younis, MD PHFMC Arshad Usmani, Professor Javed Akram, Azim Naqvi and officers of PHFMC from all districts. The Minister said that performance of every official will be evaluated with respect to the number of patients, attendance of health professionals, availability and provision of medicines and awareness on family planning. She said, “The objective of enhancing the scope of Mobile Health Units is to ensure provision of healthcare services to far flung areas. Improvement in Mother and Child Indicators is our key priority area and no compromise shall be made on these target. The process of hiring must immediately start at PHFMC facilities. There is urgent need to improve the performance of the PHFMC all districts where it is working. The government is specially focused on improving healthcare services in Lahore. We are initiating a thorough review of the quality and scale of services being provided by PHFMC. The government has added a work force of 32,000 healthcare professionals in the department. When we took over, Punjab hospitals were working on 50 per cent of their capacity.