ISLAMABAD-Gwyneth Paltrow has been known to offer some wild products through her lifestyle brand Goop. But the Academy Award winner is releasing some items anyone would love through the brand’s clothing line G Label. She put a chic spin on the holidays in quarantine, as she modeled some stunning winter looks from G Label’s new partnership with Gucci. The 48 year old wrote of the collection on Goop: ‘The end of any year—but this one in particular—marks many things. A time to lie low. To exhale. To allow yourself some room for fun, to just be. Our December launch is all about dressing for yourself while also indulging your playful side.

And no one does playful quite like our friends at Gucci. So here’s to closing out 2020 on a festive note. Cheers.’ She took to the brand’s Instagram in a buttoned-up cream cardigan with a pair of maroon satin pants, printed with the Gucci logo, finished with a pair of tan fuzzy slippers, also featuring the logo.