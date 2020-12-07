Share:

LAHORE -The Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 will get underway here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Tuesday). LPC President Omer Sadik said top nine teams are featuring in this two-week tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo, Imperial Hydroponics, AOS and Master Paints while Pool B consists of Remounts, Barry’s, Diamond Paints/FG Polo, Newage and Monnoo Polo. He added that the inaugural match of the day will be contested between Newage and Monnoo Polo at 2:00 pm while Imperial Hydroponics will vie against Master Paints in the second match of the day at 3:00 pm. The main final will be played on Sunday. (December 13). The LPC chief Sadik thanked Hamdan Holdings CEO Kamal Nasir for sponsoring the event every year generously.