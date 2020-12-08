Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the annual chrysanthemum show at Jillani Park on Monday and appreciated the work done by the PHA. Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, advisor Muhammad Asif, Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gillani and DG PHA were also present.

Talking to the media, the CM said the limited gatherings had been allowed under corona SOPs adding that illegal meetings cannot be allowed in any case. This exhibition has also been allowed under SOPs and the visitors are allowed to enter the park while observing the SOPs, he said. No gatherings are held due to the second corona wave anywhere in the world and every country is taking steps to remain safe from this virus, he stressed. On the other side, the CM regretted that political meetings are being held despite the increase in the number of corona cases and maintained that such activities should be avoided which could result in the spread of this virus. He advised the opposition to stop playing with the lives of the people.

Allowing illegal gathering would be an unlawful step and the government will not allow unlawful activities in any case because the safety of the people is most supreme to the government, he said.

What message you are giving by holding political gatherings, he asked.

The opposition should avoid it as legal action will be initiated over unlawful activities, he further said.