One could assume that the first wave of the pandemic highlighted the importance of strong directives and administrative efficiency but alas. Once again, we have digressed to the point of misallocation of resources and possible scarcity, the price of which was paid by six innocent COVID-19 victims when a hospital in KP was unable to provide them with oxygen. While an investigation has been launched into the matter, the real question is how such a logistical failure was allowed to happen especially in times when the provision of medical supplies, above all, needs to be proficient.

The hospital administration inquired about the sudden shortage of oxygen, which forced the redirection of patients to other hospitals, almost immediately but this is underplaying the fact that this mishap affected some 200 people all in all. As trusted authorities, surely hospitals are to take more precaution to ensure that their primary purpose of existence, to improve the quality of life of people, is met.

While the duration of the inquiry and the submission of the report is set at 24 hours, CM Mahmood Khan has emphasised that the provincial government will probe into the incident independently as well—especially if the hospital is unable to provide something conclusive within 48 hours. Accountability is desired, not only by the bereft families of the victims but by the medical community at large as well.

This just goes to show that perhaps, all relevant authorities have learnt or retained little to nothing after tackling the first wave. If the status quo continues to remain unchanged, a vulnerable and helpless population will get the short end of the stick. We must ensure that whoever is responsible, be it the hospital administration or the provincial assembly, is made answerable for this disaster.