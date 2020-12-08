Share:

PESHAWAR - To mark International Civil Aviation Day, a ceremony was held here at Bacha Khan International Airport on Monday.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was chief guest on the occasion. Besides officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), officials from other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ghani felicitated the CAA and airport team on the auspicious occasion and said that the air system of the country was dependent on performance of the civil aviation. He said that CAA had professional personnel who were contributing excellent services towards nation development.

The Speaker further said that once PIA had high prestige among comity of the nations but the past rulers neglected it and as a result it started incurring colossal financial losses.

He said that the incumbent government was striving to put the national flag carrier back on track in line with modern day requirements to restore its lost prestige.