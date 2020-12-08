Share:

Iran’s new nuclear activity is against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and "deeply worrying", the UK, Germany and France said on Monday in a joint statement.

“Iran’s recent announcement to the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] that it intends to install an additional three cascades of advanced centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz is contrary to the JCPoA and deeply worrying,” said the statement.

“Furthermore, we have taken note, with great concern, of the recent law passed by the Iranian Parliament, which - if implemented - would substantially expand Iran’s nuclear programme and limit IAEA monitoring access,” it added.

The statement also said Iran’s move would jeopardize efforts to protect the JCPOA and risk the return to diplomacy with US President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

“If Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps,” said the statement.

“We will address Iran’s non-compliance within the framework of the JCPoA. We welcome the statements by President-elect Biden on the JCPoA and a diplomatic path to address wider concerns with Iran. This is in all our interests,” it added.

In 2015, world powers, including the US, China, Russia, France, Germany, and the UK agreed to lift economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes.

Despite a 2018 decision by the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the accord, Germany, France, and the UK have repeatedly underlined their commitment to the deal and urged Tehran to return to full compliance with the agreement.