ISLAMABAD - Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Monday expressed pleasure that due to successful implementation of the nation-wide polio immunization campaign last week, over 39 million children had been vaccinated, which is equivalent to 98% of its target.

He paid tribute to the effort of around 285,000 polio workers who remained engaged in the house-to-house vaccine campaign amid the growing anxiety about the second wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Since 1996, Japan has been supporting Pakistan in its effort to eradicate polio from the nation, with a cumulative amount of $229 million.

The Ambassador added, “The government of Japan will continue to help Pakistan in cooperation with international partners to reduce the immunity gap and protect its children from the highly infectious disease.”