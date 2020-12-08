Share:

Timergara - Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday rejected the only issuing inquiry orders in connection with non-availability of oxygen gas in a Peshawar hospital which resulted in the loss of seven precious lives. He asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet to tender resignations for their failure to provide oxygen in hospitals.

Addressing a media briefing here, the JI chief claimed that PTI government had always tried to hide behind the establishment. “Pak Army is not a property of any single party rather it is a national institution owned by all. Contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim to provide ten million new jobs, more than 3.5 million people have lost jobs during the PTI government so far,” he said.

Senator Siraj said two main political parties included in PDM had twice and thrice ruled the country but each time maintained the status quo. Both the parties, he claimed, supported the PTI government in Senate election, extension of Army Chief tenure and bill regarding FATF. “But contrary to it JI has the ability to resolve all main issues faced by country. It also has a plan to settle the core issue of Kashmir and to change and overhaul the failed system in country,” he added.

The JI chief accused PM Imran Khan of destroying all national institutions and maligning the state of Medina.

“The JI is going to enter the next phase of its anti-government protest movement by arranging a big public gathering at Gujranwala on December 25. It will also arrange public gatherings at Sindh and Balochistan,” Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami was in favour of national dialogue among all stake holders regarding free, fair and transparent elections in the country, otherwise the results would be the same as in Gilgit-Baltistan. “In fact the present government of flour mafia, sugar mafia, drug mafia, land mafia and other mafias is busy in looting the national exchequer with both hands,” he alleged.