Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government along with UNDP celebrated International Human Rights Day to raise public awareness about human rights principles and Pakistan national and international commitment to human rights, particularly for the rights of marginalised communities including women, people with disabilities and transgender persons.

The event was attended by Masood Ahmad, Secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representatives of Secretary Social Welfare Department, Directorate of Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, transgender community, civil Society organizations and UNDP.

Addressing the event Masood Ahmad said that the KP government was taking all possible measures to ensure human rights of its citizens and especially those who were vulnerable and marginalised.

He also distributed relief packages to transgenders and disable persons whose incomes were affected by the prevailing Covid-19 crisis.