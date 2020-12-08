Share:

Karachi - Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday announced to award scholarships to 10 students based on sports performance.

All the selected students would now complete their studies without paying any fees. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi chaired a meeting at the vice chancellor secretariat to conduct the interviews of the students and, later, approved the names of 10 students against sports scholarship.

Hamza Qadir, Danial Hussain Rajput and Farseem Hamdani from Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Shahzaib Amjad of Department of Visual Studies, Syed Sameer Ali from Institute of Space Science and Technology, Dilawar Khan Sannan of Department of Food Science and Technology, Naqash Hamdani and Isra Waseem from Pharm-D, Shiraz Hussain and Bilal Manzoor of Department of Mass Communication have been awarded the sports scholarships.