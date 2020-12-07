Share:

The Wadh University - sub-campus of Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Science (LUAWMS) - is facing several issues. The University was inaugurated on the 14th of December, 2017 in a private school’s building temporarily. On the one hand, there are four departments (BBA, BS English, CS and B. Ed) with their 4th Batch. Sadly, there is no any proper classrooms and building for academic activities. On the other hand, due to lack of hostels, students are compelled to travel 65km (Khuzdar to Wadh) daily to attend classes which are not easily accessible. Apart from that, insufficiency of professors has become a long-term issue which is still unresolved. Hundreds of youths in several cities took part in various protests to voice their demands for Wadh University building.

It is requested to the Provincial Educational Minister to provide buildings and solve students’ matters so that they can truly take part in nation-building with zeal and enthusiasm.

WASEEM LEHRI,

Khuzdar.