Karachi - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah regarding the annual development schemes for the year 2020-2021 in which the Secretary Local Government Sindh was briefed on the latest status of all development schemes in the province. On the occasion, Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah was informed that work is underway on 77 development schemes approved for the year 2020-2021. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Local Government Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah said that all the ongoing development schemes in the province should be completed as soon as possible in view of public welfare and benefit and every penny allocated for all ongoing projects should be spent with complete honesty.

Najam Ahmad Shah categorically said that until the positive and lasting effects of all public projects were fully visible, all the officers should consider themselves in emergency circumstances and in any case make it obligatory on them to perform their duties religiously. Later in an exclusive interview, the Sindh Local Government Secretary said that the development schemes included construction of new bridges and flyovers, construction of underpasses, repair of roads and several other solid waste projects whose timely and successful completion was his first objective. According to Najam Ahmad Shah, the dream of continuous improvement and uninterrupted development of all urban and rural areas will be ensured in all cases.