ISLAMABAD- The Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police (Margalla Circle) has arrested a man allegedly involved in killing his wife, a police spokesman informed on Monday. The detained accused has been identified as Arshad Abbas, he said. According to him, officials of Ramna police lodged First Information Report (FIR) following complaint of Muhammad Aslam that his brother in law Arshad Abbas had murdered his sister over domestic issue. Police registered the case and started interrogation into the matter. In the light of DIG (Operations) orders, SP (Saddar) Muhamamd Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including Homicide Unit’s Inspector Azam, SHO Ramna Police Station Sub-inspector Turab-Ul-hassan, Sub-Inspector Asif Khan Head Constable Khayasta Khan, Constable Noor Nabi and others from Homicide Unit. This team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest Arshad Abbas involved in killing his wife.