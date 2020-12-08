Share:

Rawalpindi-Scores of employees of Metro Bus Service (MBS) have staged a protest demonstration on Monday at Faizabad to press the management for withdrawal of their salaries.

The mess of employees on MBS route caused suspension of bus service plying between twin cities while creating troubles for passengers.

The protestors were holding placards and banners and chanting slogans against the government.

According to details, a large number of MBS employees have assembled at Faizabad Bus Station and agitated for non-payment of their salaries.

They asked the government to release their four months pending salaries or else they would broad their protest demonstration.

Meanwhile, the other employees of MBS also observed strike at all the 24 bus stations by closing down the ticket booths and other services. This troubled the passengers who had to travel on private transport against high fares.

An employee of MBS told media that they are protesting against management since long but their demands were not being met.

He said the demands included release of four moths unpaid salaries in one go, future payment of salaries on fixed date, reimbursement of 15 percent salary deducted during lockdown and that the management will take no action against the protesting employees.

Many others also expressed their deep concerns over the cold response of the MBS management and demanded Chief Minister Punjab to come forward to help them.