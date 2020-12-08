Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has that the national watchdog is committed to nab corrupt elements and recover looted money of citizens in order to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion on priority basis as per law.

He was chairing a high level meeting here yesterday to review the overall performance of the Bureau. “NAB is committed to nab corrupt elements, eradication of corruption, recovery of looted money of citizens in order to take mega corruption cases of money laundering, misuse of authority and cheating public at large to logical conclusion on priority basis as per law,” the chairman said.

He again explained that NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but with the state of Pakistan.

He said the anti-corruption strategy of NAB has started yielding positive results. Over 59 percent people reposed confidence over NAB policies according to Gilani and Gallop survey.

The chairman said NAB is the focal institution according to anti-corruption convention of United Nations (UNCAC). NAB is a role model according to the anti-corruption institute of SAARC countries as NAB is chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. This is an honour for Pakistan due to the NAB efforts.

The Chairman NAB said that the Bureau has prescribed at its own 10-month time for concluding the complaint verification, inquiries and investigations cases so that the corrupt should be brought to justice as per law. He said that a new concept of Combined Investigation team has been introduced in NAB comprising director general, additional director, case officer, two investigation officers, legal consultant, financial expert and forensic expert in order to benefit from collective wisdom.

He said that executive and regional boards have been constituted for having comprehensive deliberations of all aspects of cases with regard to ensuring solid documentary evidence, statements of accused and witnesses so that the cases should be filed and should be complete in all respect.

He also said that NAB has also introduced self-accountability system including evaluation of performance of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms for improving the performance of NAB. Positive results of all these initiatives have started pouring in, he asserted.

He further said that NAB always gives importance to training of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines. NAB has not only devised training and refresher courses for its officers for capacity building but also ensured that it should be held under the supervision of experienced and professional experts.

The main aim of training is to enhance the capabilities of investigation officers and prosecutors so that they could fight the cases with complete preparation in courts of law as per law.

Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national duty. The increase in numbers of complaints during the current management of NAB shows enhanced confidence over NAB by the people of Pakistan. NAB has established a state-of-the-art forensic laboratory at NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of digital forensic, question documents and finger print analysis. The laboratory provides assistance in conduct of inquiries and investigation with solid evidence on the basis of forensic analysis. Due to this reason, NAB has excellent conviction ratio of 68.88 percent which is more as comparing to other such anti-corruption institutions in Pakistan. The reputed national and international institutions have appreciated the performance of NAB from time to time which gives encouragement to NAB officers and also bring honour for Pakistan.

He directed that complaint verification, inquiries and investigations should be completed by all regional bureaus in accordance with law and further directed to ensure self respect of every person as NAB is a people friendly institution.

The main purpose of NAB is to eradicate corruption, recover the looted money from the culprits and deposit into national exchequer.