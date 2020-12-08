Share:

NAWABSHAH - Likewise other parts of the country, ‘National Voters Day’ was observed in district Shaheed Benazirabad with slogan of the day “My vote, My sound, My selection”. The programme was organised at the office of the district election office keeping in view the prevailing conditions of corona pandemic. The chief guest of the programme was regional election commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rehman Arain, while members of the voters educational committee also attended the programme.

Addressing the occasion, regional election commissioner said that national voters day was celebrated in Pakistan each year on December 7 in order to ensure the participation of voters in elections by male and female voters of backward areas like residents of cities. He said that in the wake of the corona pandemic situation, election commission of Pakistan (ECP) had instructed to celebrate national voters day in limitation. He said that regional election commission would visit house to house to issue national Identity cards with the coordination of NADRA through mobile programme arrangements, while NGOs would also be included in the programme to create awareness on the importance of vote among residents of backward areas.

He said that there were 1,514,334 male voters in district Shaheed Benazirabad, while 1,236,438 were female registered voters. On the occasion the regional election commissioner appealed to the media for publishing the importance of vote in print and electronic media. Addressing the occasion, district election commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Zahid Hussain Bhutto emphasised on enhancing the registration of female voters side by side with male voters and for that purpose voters education committee and every person had to play its role.

He insisted for special attention to enhance the registration of female voters in areas where female votes were registered in low numbers so that they could get a chance for proper use of their vote. The meeting was also attended by director information department Shafique Hussain Memon, Shahnaz Lakho, Humaira Meer, Khalida Umer Arain, Awais Qureshi, Masroor Memon and officials of concerned departments.