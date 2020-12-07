Share:

LAHORE-Netsol and Descon reached the Premier Super League final after beating their respective opponents in semifinals.

Two semifinals of the fourth edition of the Premier Super League were played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. In the first semifinal, Netsol defeated IGS by 7 wickets. Batting first, IGS team piled up 143 runs with Ali Butt hammering 50 runs while Faraz Hassan bagged three and Mumtazul Haq two wickets. Netsol achieved the target for the loss of three wickets. Adnan Butt made 51 and Shehzad Rafi unbeaten 36 while Usman Azhar, Ashfaq Tahir and Arsalan Pervez took one wicket each. Adnan Butt was given man of the match award.

In the second semifinal, Descon defeated DPS by 13 runs after a thrilling contest. Descon, batting first, scored 215-7 in the allotted overs. Mubashir Iqbal and Rana Tahir scored 102 and 55 runs respectively while M Jawad grabbed three wickets and Mudassir Rathore two. In reply, DPS team could score 202. M Siddique played a brilliant knock of 62 while Rana Tahir, Syed Mujahid Ali took three wickets each and Mubashir Iqbal two. Captain Descon Mubashir Iqbal was declared player of the match. The final of the fourth edition of the Premier Super League will be played on December 12 between Netsol and Descon at the LCCA Cricket Ground.