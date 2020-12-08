Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat yesterday clarified that it had not received resignation of any opposition member National Assembly (MNA).

The resignation, if received to the National Assembly Secretariat, would be dealt according to rules and procedure after consulting with Ministry of Law.

The news about tendering resignation of PML-N MNA Abid Hameed from Sargodha flashed on electronic media. It was stated that PML-N’s MNA had taken a decision of resigning a day before a meeting of the heads of the PDM parties, where the future course of action of the opposition movement will be decided.

It may be noted here that the religio-political party has suggested the PDM to resign en-masse from National Assembly and provincial assemblies. On the other hand, the government side has also hinted at hold by-elections in case of en bloc resignations.