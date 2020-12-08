Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has taken host of steps to promote information technology in the country ,besides increasing IT industry related services and exports. Owing to the pragmatic steps, taken by the government , the sources told APP that IT exports had shown increase upto 23% even in the COVID-19 pandemic .

They added that IT and IT enabled Services (ITeS) exports remittances consisting of computer services and call center services had surged to US $1.231 billion at a growth rate of 23.71% during FY 2019-20 as compared to $ 994.87 million during Fiscal Year 2018-19. IT & ITeS export remittances during FY 2018-19 increased by 19.3% in comparison to $ 833.87 million during FY 2017-18, they said. Zero income tax on IT&ITeS export income till June, 2025 was given to promote the IT in the country besides zero income tax for PSEB registered IT start-ups for 3-years, including 20 no minimum tax or withholding tax. Similarly, up to 100% foreign ownership of IT & ITeS companies and100% repatriation of profits for foreign IT&ITeS investors were also given by the government .

The IT Ministry and its organizations were actively participating in international exhibition to experience new vista of learning and subscribe to modern innovative practices. Close liaison was being established with Pakistani Mission abroad to promote trade and attract investments in ICTs sector, they said. They said Technology Park and establishment of IT Zone for promotion of ICTs were also part of the promoting ICTs sector in the country.