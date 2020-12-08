Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said econ­omy is improving due to the pru­dential economic policies of the PTI government. While address­ing the consultative meeting of the traders at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday, he said that it was difficult to meet large quantum of export orders.

The government has devised a mechanism to provide hu­man resource according to the industry needs. On the other side, he regretted the unwaged political elements are moving from pillar to post to achieve their political ends. Mian Aslam Iqbal advised the opposition to keep their morale high as they would get full reward of their labour in the jail. The opposi­tion is bent upon closing down businesses while holding meet­ings during the second corona attack, he added.

He made it clear that action will be initiated in case of violation as public meetings are banned un­der COVID-19 ordinance. He re­gretted that the opposition is try­ing to spread anarchy for hiding its corruption by befooling the masses and added that PPP and PML (N) have always befooled the people. They played with the sentiments of people and are united for making it to the power corridors, he added. One ruling family purchased costly Surrey Palace with the looted money while the other family made properties in London, he said.

Business community seeks govt support to recuperate financial losses due to COVID-19

He said both the families are not afraid of any humiliation for making it to power corridors. The Sharif family made politics a successful business. Both should realise that they will not come into power again as people have fully recognised them. Both start making hue and cry when they are questioned about corrup­tion. He reminded that rulers often face courts and the voters in a democratic system and as­serted that Imran Khan is such a leader who can leave power but will not give NRO to any corrupt.

The government held an in­quiry against sugar mafia and action has been taken against the violators. 75 per cent of sugar mills are owned by the opponents and they should provide subsidised sugar to the masses if they have any pain for the citizens, concluded the Min­ister. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and other office bear­ers apprised the minister about their problems and appealed to the government to stop pub­lic gatherings and meetings to check the spread of corona.

The LCCI office-bearers also urged Adviser to Prime Minis­ter on Finance and FBR Chair­man to extend the date for fil­ing of income tax returns for at least two months. At this mo­ment, there is a lot of pressure on FBR Portal which is creating difficulty to file the return. Be­sides that the business commu­nity has not yet been able to re­cover its financial losses due to coronavirus so it is a dire need to facilitate them, they added.