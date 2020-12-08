Share:

ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition has not shown willingness to join a virtual session of the National Assembly, as proposed by some of the senior members of treasury benches due to second wave of coronavirus.

The government is still indecisive to summon the National Assembly session due to fast increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

It is believed that possibility of attending the National Assembly session by MNAs from all over the country (342 constituencies) with their staff might further increase risk of contact with deadly virus. In November, many lawmakers were tested positive and they reportedly quarantined themselves.

The proposal of calling a virtual session of the National Assembly session was floated by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the month of April. This proposal was turned down and it was agreed to call a regular session of the National Assembly by adopting SOPs.

“The government side has not reached any decision so far to summon the National Assembly session. We have not been intimated formally about the session,” said PML-N’s Riaz Pirzada, talking to The Nation. The government side, as per tentative schedule of the National Assembly, has to summon the regular session by this month.

Political and constitutional experts view the joint opposition is not in a position to support the idea of virtual session of the National Assembly. As the opposition is currently ignoring SOPs about Coronavirus and arranging public gatherings in different parts of the country.

The opposition is following decisions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Currently, the option of en-masse resignation by all opposition members would be deliberated in detail.

It would not be out of place to mention here that opposition members’ move to tender resignation en-masse has never proved a lethal weapon for any of the government.

MQM-P had tender resignations en-masse in the previous government era but withdrew its decision. Likewise, the controversy of en-bloc resignation of the current ruling party was also much highlighted in the media.