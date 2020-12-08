Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug visited Board of Investment and met Minister of State/ BOI Chairman Atif R .Bokhari to discuss and explore the key areas of investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

The Minister of State/Chairman highlighted the investment potential and opportunities available for Egypt investors/companies in Pakistan. The Board of Investment Chairman, also appreciated the proposition of Egypt Ambassador to establish a dialogue between the business community of both countries to identify areas for bilateral trade. He further added that BOI will continue to work for expanding Pakistan-Egypt economic partnership. During the meeting, the MOS/Chairman BOI enlightened the Ambassador about the prospect of Egypt based developer for the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and also invited Egypt enterprises to invest in SEZs.He further added that the Jinnah Convention Center will be a fruitful venture for interested investors from Egypt. Egypt Ambassador showed interest in the tourism sector and said that their government and private sectors want to invest in the tourism sector of Pakistan. The MOS/Chairman asked H.E to share a list of Tourism operators with their profiles that can be considered positively in this regard. H.E also expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Gwadar port and to this end, a webinar will be held in January 2021. The Railway sector for investment was also discussed and H.E informed that a meeting has been arranged with railway Minister in this regard.

The MOS/Chairman, BOI while concluding, appreciated the Ambassador’s friendly gesture towards Pakistan and invited Egypt Ambassador to invest in Pakistan in different sectors of the economy. He also informed that the Government of Pakistan has taken several initiatives to attract foreign investment in Pakistan and BOI being the apex body of the Government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation to foreign investors assure them full support as and when needed.