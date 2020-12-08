Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan was keen to promote trade and cultural cooperation with Belarus through joint ventures.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Ermolovich, who paid a farewell call on him here, the President said Pakistan wanted to further enhance bilateral relations with Belarus in all fields of mutual interest, including trade and investment, science and technology, culture and defence.

The President remarked that both countries had great potential of cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism and pharmaceuticals and stressed the need for increasing cooperation in these areas for mutual benefit of both the countries.

The President said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Belarus. He particularly stressed the need for increasing cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism and pharmaceuticals. He said both countries had great potential of cooperation in these areas.

He expressed the hope that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the two countries on cooperation in the field of education would greatly help in strengthening cultural linkages.

He congratulated Andrei Ermolovich on successful completion of his tenure as ambassador and expressed confidence that he would continue to promote Pakistan-Belarus relations.