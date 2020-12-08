Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pashto has around 60 million native speakers and around 35 million people in Pakistan speak the language, yet the Pashto film and drama industry is unable to grow due to poor scripts, indecent content, and piracy. RINSTRA in collaboration with Classic Broadcasting is producing first ever Pashto web-series for its digital platform www.rinstra.com. GUDAI is a short form web-series, which addresses the issue of child marriage in the society. The series is written and directed by Bakht Rawan Bakht.

The series introduces new and emerging artists from the Pushto Community like Manadar Sadiq , Bibi Shereena, Shabana Azmi, Roma and Adnan Bakht in the lead. The series is setting a new milestone for the Pashtu content enthusiasts, both the content creators and consumers. The poor quality and unrealistic plot have presented a side of Pukhtun culture which is dissonant with the one which many Pukhtuns want to present to the world. Women are objectified and men own both the gun and the girl, a draw for the youth who do have not many avenues for entertainment.

With “GUDAI” RINSTRA and Classic Broadcasting will push the industry for better storytelling and production quality to revive the Pashto film and drama industry, especially for the platform economy.