Share:

ISLAMABAD - India is least interested in peace in the region and was in fact attempting to push South Asia into a war, Islamabad has told the world capitals.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told The Nation that Pakistan was regularly briefing the major world capitals amid India’s aggression.

“Instead of supporting our (Pakistan’s) peace efforts, India is continuously killing the Kashmiris, violating the ceasefire and targeting the civilians. India doesn’t seem interested in peace,” he said.

The spokesperson said the world including the United States, Europe and China appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region. “We want peace in the region and the world. On Afghanistan, our role is being acknowledged by everyone,” he added. Chaudhri said that unless the Kashmir issue and resolved and the bloodshed is stopped, peace would remain a dream. “We have been urging the world to press India to respond to our peace efforts,” he remarked.

He said the Kashmiris have been continuously subjected to a brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions for an unprecedented 490 days since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

During the same period, he said, 97 Kashmiri youth were critically injured due to the use of brute force, while 31 Kashmiris were arbitrarily detained, and many houses were destroyed to inflict collective punishment on the Kashmiri communities.

“The cold-blooded murders and brutalization of innocent Kashmiris are a clear manifestation of the state terrorism to which unarmed Kashmiris have been subjected to for the past seven decades.” The spokesperson said. He added: “We continue to call upon the international community, including the United Nations, the human rights organizations and the global media to take cognizance of brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people’s rights and freedoms in utter violation of international laws and conventions.”

Over the weekend, Pakistan mourned the demolition of the historic Babri Masjid in India. On December 6, 28 years ago, Hindu zealots of the RSS-inspired BJP, backed by the state apparatus, demolished the centuries-old Mosque in Ayodhya in an abominable act of anti-Muslim frenzy and blatant violation of religious and international norms.

“The flawed judgment of the Indian Supreme Court in the Babri Mosque case in November 2019 not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack. The recent shameful acquittal of the criminals responsible for demolishing the historic Babri Mosque in 1992 represented another egregious travesty of justice,” said the foreign ministry.

The extreme haste in starting construction of a temple at the Babri Mosque site amid anti-Muslim measures point to the fact how Muslims in India are being systematically demonized, dispossessed, marginalized and subjected to targeted violence, it added.