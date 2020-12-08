Share:

The leadership of the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has met in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to devise strategy for second phase of anti-government movement.

According to details, the session was chaired by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao attended the meeting.

Political leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, and Professor Sajid among others also participated in the session.

Sources told that important decisions were likely to be taken for the second phase of the anti-government movement during today’s meeting.