The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss an 18-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, a revised agenda of 18 points has been issued for today’s meeting. Earlier on Sunday, a 15 point agenda was aammounced for the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet will approve the construction of the Federal Court complex in Karachi. The review of the country’s diplomatic relations policy with France is also on the agenda.

The cabinet will also decide on the appointment of the Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, the Managing Director of the House Building Finance Company and the Executive Director of the State Life Insurance Corporation.

The proposal to relax the import policy for prohibited weapons will also be considered. The joint federal and provincial government financial statements will be presented to Cabinet.

The approval of the dentistry quota of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University in Islamabad and the re-establishment of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee are also part of the agenda.