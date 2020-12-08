Share:

Rawalpindi-Banni police have arrested two suspected robbers in injured condition during an exchange of fire near Sheikh Rashid Bridge, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The investigators have also recovered a stolen motorcycle and weapons from possession of suspected robbers and later on shifted the maimed robbers to hospital for medical treatment, he said.

According to him, a team of Banni Police Station officials was conducting snap checking of vehicles and other suspects when it spotted four suspects riding on two motorcycles. As the cops stopped two riders and asked them to show their identity, their other two accomplices opened firing on police party, he said.

He added the four robbers attempted to flee from the scene when police party also retaliated by shooting down two suspects. However, two robbers managed to escape from the scene, the spokesman informed.

Police arrested the injured suspects and shifted them to hospital for medical treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Rai Mazhar told media that a police party came under heavy gunfire by four robbers on a picket. He added two suspected robbers were held by police. “The detained robbers are involved in a series of incidents of dacoities, snatching and motorcycle theft,” he added. He said police have the CCTV footage of the crimes committed by the detained robbers.

He said search operation is being conducted in the area to nab the other two fleeing robbers.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP and his team for netting the robbers after an exchange of fire.

On the other hand, Waris Khan police arrested an accused namely Adnan alias Teenu for his alleged involvement in a double murder case. The accused was put behind the bars. Police have registered a case against him for killing Ghulam Murtaza and Syed Saad Ali in Dhoke Elahi Bux.

In yet another development, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken notice of mysterious death of a female student of a university in PS Sadiqabad area. He ordered SHO PS Sadiqabad Tahir Rehan to conduct interrogation in death case of Aiman Shafique.

The city police chief also tweeted, “I have directed immediate investigation into the incident of death of Aimen Shafiq. Tomorrow SHO Sadiqabad will request Court of Law for exhumation process and post-mortem to ascertain facts. Insha Allah justice will prevail.”