Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday directed all district administrations and other relevant authorities to take necessary steps to ensure display the rate lists of essential commodities at each and every retailer shop in the province and to improve the price inspection and monitoring mechanism so that implementation of government fixed prices could be ensured.

Presiding over a meeting regarding price control at Chief Minister House here, Mahmood Khan expressed satisfaction over the declining trend in the rates of essential food items as compared to the last month and lauded the role of food department and administration as well. He hoped that prices of essential commodities would further decrease in the coming days.

The Chief Minister said that the government, despite its limited financial resources, was spending huge amount as subsidy on imported wheat to give maximum relief to the public adding that Rs3.7 billion subsidies had been given so far on imported wheat whereas Rs6.3 billion more would be given during the current financial year.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to CM Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and others.

The meeting was briefed about the weekly average price and decrease in prices of essential commodities ranging from wheat flour, sugar, rice, pulses and to vegetable and was told that according to the latest SPI report, prices of flour, sugar, rice, pulses and other essential food items were low in the province as compare to average price of these items at national level. Rs21 per kg decrease was reported in the price of sugar in last three weeks. Similarly, Rs264 per bag drop in wheat flour in last eight weeks and Rs57 per kg decrease in price of tomatoes was reported in last six weeks.

While briefing the meeting about the situation of wheat flour and sugar stock, it was informed that wheat crisis had been overcome owing to timely and effective measures of the provincial government adding that such issue would not emerge again during the current season.

The meeting was further informed that substantial reduction had been witnessed in public complaints against price hike on Pakistan Citizens Portal adding that during last month 374 complaints were registered as compare to 437 complaints registered in October. Out of the registered, 80 percent of complaints had been addressed do far.

The forum was informed that a strategy was being devised to ensure availability of required quantity of wheat and wheat flour in the upcoming season.