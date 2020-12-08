Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ongoing protest at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) against converting the hospital into Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) has increased the miseries of the patients visiting there.

The PIMS employees’ protest in the hospital against the newly announced administrative system has entered into 8th day. PIMS staff including doctors and nurses have continued their protest after announcing suspending of healthcare services in functional Outpatient Departments (OPD).

Meanwhile, patients visiting hospitals from city and far flung areas have complaints of facing hurdles in getting medical services due to continued protest.

Ikram Ali, a patient visiting hospital for seeking medical services in the children’s hospital, said that he spent hours getting medical treatment for his ailing child due to ongoing protests.

“Hospital emergency was working but there was confusion in examining my child in the OPD as hospital staff informed me that today no medical services are available because of the protest in the hospital,” he said.

Ali said that after waiting for two hours, he was attended by a doctor but his son suffered in the hospital.

“I don’t know what the doctors’ community is protesting about but non availability of medical services can cause serious damage to everyone,” he said.

Another visitor of the hospital Azam Ahmed said that he along with his friend had come for the emergency check up in the hospital, but the medical facility was giving a picture of a political gathering.

“We got medical assistance in the emergency but medical services provision has become slow due to ongoing protest,” he said.

All staff including doctors, nurses and employees were more interested in discussing the protest in the hospital than attending patients visiting the hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, PIMS Media Coordinator Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that after the implementation of MTI in the hospital, suffering of poor patients will likely increase as there will be no free of cost medical examination.

He said that patients have to pay for all medical tests as well along with paying for medical treatment.

PIMS employees while continuing their protest said that the government while implementing the MTI has shown enmity with poor patients. The protesting employees claimed that PIMS was the last hope of poor patients which has gone dim after the approval of presidential ordinance of MTI.

Dr. Asfandyar Khan said that the unfortunate death of ten patients in Khyber Medical Teaching Institute in Khyber Pakthunkhwa was also an outcome of the MTI system.

He said that PIMS was providing free healthcare to the cancer patients admitted in the hospital but after implementation of MTI, the patients will have to pay a heavy fee for the medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) approved four names for the Board of Governors (BoGs) to run the PIMS under the MTI system.

The notification issued said, “the federal government has been pleased to approve the appointment of members of Board of Governors under section 4 of the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Ordinance, 2020.”

The members of BoGs include Mirza Qamar Beg, Syed Bakhtiyar Kazmi, Dr. Humayum Mohmand and Naveed Khalid Butt.