Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not provide any relief to the people.

Addressing a convention of party workers in Shangla district, he claimed that resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including electricity and natural gas, were being used in other provinces, but Pakhtuns could not benefit from them.

“The rulers should take steps to remove sense of deprivation among the Pakhtuns, who have faced the brunt of militancy, joblessness and inflation,” he maintained.

Sikandar Sherpao said that QWP leadership would not rest until the Pakhtuns got their due rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan. He urged the government to take steps for the development of the hitherto underdeveloped and far-flung areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The QWP leader also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and asked the government to take corrective steps to bring the situation under control.