LAHORE-Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has assured first ever stadium for the baseball game. The assurance was given to a joint delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PF) and Punjab Baseball Association (PBA) headed by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah.

PFB Secretary Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed said PF President Syed Fakhar Shah meets Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office. During the meeting, Fakhar briefed the minister of the efforts being made for the development and promotion of the game. According to Fakhar, baseball is gaining immense popularity in Pakistan and especially in Punjab.

The PFB chief said baseball has also been included in Inter-Board Sports, in which all the Education Boards of Pakistan are participating. For this reason, baseball will now start at school and college level, which will help in hunting and producing future baseball champions in men and women baseball teams.

Fakhar also revealed that Pakistan ranked 5th in Asia and 27th in the world but there is no baseball stadium specified for the game. “We have to hold baseball competitions in cricket and football grounds, which greatly affects the development of the game. If Punjab government gives us a ground for baseball, it will be much better for our game and we can easily hold national and international competitions.”

Rai Taimoor was very glad over the good standings of Pakistan at international level. He also congratulated Syed Fakhar on the inclusion of baseball in Inter-Board Sports and assured his all-out support for the game as well as in establishing the first-ever baseball stadium.