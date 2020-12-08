Share:

ISLAMABAD-Renowned Pakistani musician, producer and former bassist of the band Vital Signs, Shahi Hasan, performed live on stage recently for close family and friends. The musician returned on stage after several years with throwback songs by his former band and included some original tracks as well. Shahi’s backup band included Royal Law on backing vocals and Yasin Farooqi on bass guitar. Followed strict Covid SOPs which included masks and hand hygiene, the event was held at The District 19 Korangi in front of a close-knit circle from 7pm to 10pm. Featuring performances included Emaad Rehman, Asad Hafeez, and Aziz Kazi. The venue for the event, District 19, was owned by the renowned director Asad Ul Haq and is a popular hotspot, that brings together rebellious creative minds! This gathering also marked the launch of District 19’s brand new space titled ‘DEMO’ - a small hub that caters to everything related to LIVE music. Thus, it was designed to offer curated live music shows with established and indie musicians, live streams, and jams among small audiences in hopes of producing as well as promoting new music.

The setup for the event was specifically developed with all SOPs in mind, including keeping a 6 feet distance in an outdoor area where there was an ample amount of breathing room for guests.