ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah yesterday said the federal government’s days were numbered.

In a statement, she said the constitution allowed the rights to protest and freedom of expression and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not allow the rulers to usurp these constitutional rights.

Shah said the prime minister was afraid of people as he knew that soon the masses would bring him before the people’s court.

“The prime minister should also keep in mind that tsunami of people is about to come to Islamabad and his days in government are numbered. He is also oblivious of the fact that a few PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) members are also ready to resign on the call of PDM,” she added.