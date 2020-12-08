Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha University will be the first University to start a PhD programme on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW). This was stated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent interview to a private media channel.

In this regard, Sargodha University has already submitted two PC-1 to establish Sargodha Institute of Muslim Civilization and strengthening of PhD Program in Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.

Both PC-1 have been sent to the Planning Commission of Pakistan in order to implement the plans of the Institute for Muslim Civilization and the strengthening of PhD Programmes.

The projects are aimed at highlighting the diverse aspects of Islamic civilization and culture, and promoting research through balanced dialogue on Islam across the globe.

The institute will also promote cooperation with international organizations working on Islamic civilization. It would enable students to understand Islamic culture, science and ideology.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Seerat Chair has also been established at Sargodha University.