ISLAMABAD - Finance Division has moved a summary of three names to Cabinet Division for the appointment of Managing Director House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL).

The Finance Division has forwarded the names of Imran Ahad, S H Irtiza Kazmi and Sanwal Qureshi.

According to the document available with The Nation, Imran Ahad (Principal Candidate) may be appointed as MD/CEO HBFCL, for period of three years under Sub-Section 4 of Section 187 of Companies Act, 2017, on pay package placed. In case, the Principal Candidate does not accept offer of appointment within 15 days from the date of issuance of notification of appointment, the officer of appointment on same pay package will be issued to alternate candidate-1 i.e S H Irtiza Kazmi and if he also does not accept the offer of appointment within 15 days of issuance of notification the officer of appointment will be issued to alternate-2 i.e Sanwal Qureshi on the same pay package offered to Principal Candidate.

The documents further said, in terms of Sub-Section 4 of Section 187 of the Companies Act, 2017, the federal government is empowered to nominate Chief Executive Officer of a company where majority of directors on the board are nominated by the government, in such manner as may be specified.

It also said to fill up the position of MD/CEO, (HBFCL), the post was advertised in the national newspapers on 04-08-2020. In response to the advertisement, twenty five (25) applications were received. After assessment of the CVs, credentials of the candidates, on the basis of required educational qualification, relevance and diversity of their experience, the Short Listing Committee shortlisted six candidates (Annex-IV). Out of six shortlisted candidates, five candidates appeared for interview before the Selection Committee while one candidate regretted to appear before Selection Committee for interview.

The Selection Committee, comprising of Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue, Ishrat Husain, Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Finance and ljaz Munir, Secretary, Establishment Division interviewed the five candidates.

The federal cabinet will also discuss the appointment of MD HBFCL in today’s meeting