LAHORE - Due to current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has postponed all professional MBBS and BDS examinations which were earlier scheduled to commence on or before January 10. UHS issued a new schedule of examination on Monday. According to the notification, first professional MBBS Annual exams 2020 for all affiliated medical colleges will commence on January 27, second professional January 12, third professional January 13, fourth professional January 26 and final professional MBBS annual exams will start on February 2.

BDS annual exams 2020 for all affiliated dental colleges will commence on January 21, second professional January 27, third professional January 14 and final professional BDS annual exams will start on February 11.

Exams have been postponed in compliance with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).